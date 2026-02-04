Atlas Systems ComplyScore®: AI-driven TPRM platform automating vendor onboarding, risk assessment, and compliance. built by Atlas Systems. Core capabilities include Auto-enriched vendor profiles populated from registries, certifications, and domain intelligence, AI-pre-filled questionnaires starting 60% complete with real-time vendor guidance, AI document intelligence scanning SOC 2 reports, policies, and certificates for control gaps..

RiskXchange Vendor Risk Management: Platform for assessing and monitoring third-party vendor security risks. built by RiskXchange. Core capabilities include Automated vendor assessments, Real-time risk monitoring, Compliance documentation tracking..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.