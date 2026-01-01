RiskXchange Vendor Risk Management Logo

RiskXchange Vendor Risk Management

Platform for assessing and monitoring third-party vendor security risks

GRC
Commercial
RiskXchange Vendor Risk Management Description

RiskXchange Vendor Risk Management is a platform designed to assess and monitor third-party vendors for security vulnerabilities and compliance risks within supply chains. The platform provides automated vendor assessments and real-time risk monitoring capabilities to track vendor security posture continuously. The solution includes compliance documentation tracking to maintain records of vendor compliance status and vendor performance analytics to evaluate vendor security metrics over time. The platform is part of a broader suite that also encompasses Digital Risk Protection and Attack Surface Management capabilities. RiskXchange offers industry-specific solutions tailored for financial services, healthcare, and retail/e-commerce sectors. The financial services solution focuses on protecting sensitive financial data and ensuring regulatory compliance. The healthcare offering addresses HIPAA requirements and patient information protection. The retail and e-commerce solution secures customer data and protects online brand presence. The platform operates as an enterprise-grade security solution designed to address evolving digital threats across organizations. It provides centralized management for vendor risk assessment processes and enables organizations to reduce security vulnerabilities introduced through third-party relationships.

RiskXchange Vendor Risk Management is Platform for assessing and monitoring third-party vendor security risks developed by RiskXchange. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Compliance, GRC.

