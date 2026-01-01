FortifyData Security Ratings
Security ratings platform for third-party risk and attack surface mgmt.
FortifyData Security Ratings
Security ratings platform for third-party risk and attack surface mgmt.
FortifyData Security Ratings Description
FortifyData Security Ratings is a security ratings platform designed to assess and monitor organizational and third-party cybersecurity risk. The platform performs automated discovery of external enterprise assets and third-party vulnerabilities through continuous scanning and assessment. The platform addresses common security ratings challenges including asset misattributions, false positives, and delayed updates through weekly asset discovery and reassessment. It collects data through both active and passive assessment methodologies rather than relying solely on historical open source intelligence data. FortifyData provides external attack surface assessments that conduct non-intrusive vulnerability scans on third-party infrastructure. The platform includes cyber threat intelligence capabilities that monitor dark web and deep web sources for compromised business email credentials, leaked information, and confidential documents from third-party breaches. The platform features a configurable scoring model that allows organizations to customize risk calculations based on specific threat landscapes and vendor criticality. Users can adjust weights for different cybersecurity risk categories including infrastructure security, web application security, control validation, dark web discoveries, data breach history, third-party vendor risk, malware checks, and IP reputation. Additional capabilities include a score simulator tool for testing remediation impact, standard and custom security questionnaires with auto-validation features, in-scope assessments focused on relevant vendor assets, and task management for tracking remediation activities. The platform supports continuous compliance monitoring and provides quantifiable security ratings to measure organizational cybersecurity posture over time.
FortifyData Security Ratings FAQ
Common questions about FortifyData Security Ratings including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
FortifyData Security Ratings is Security ratings platform for third-party risk and attack surface mgmt. developed by FortifyData. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Compliance, Dark Web Monitoring.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership