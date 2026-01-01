FortifyData Security Ratings Logo

FortifyData Security Ratings

Security ratings platform for third-party risk and attack surface mgmt.

GRC
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

FortifyData Security Ratings Description

FortifyData Security Ratings is a security ratings platform designed to assess and monitor organizational and third-party cybersecurity risk. The platform performs automated discovery of external enterprise assets and third-party vulnerabilities through continuous scanning and assessment. The platform addresses common security ratings challenges including asset misattributions, false positives, and delayed updates through weekly asset discovery and reassessment. It collects data through both active and passive assessment methodologies rather than relying solely on historical open source intelligence data. FortifyData provides external attack surface assessments that conduct non-intrusive vulnerability scans on third-party infrastructure. The platform includes cyber threat intelligence capabilities that monitor dark web and deep web sources for compromised business email credentials, leaked information, and confidential documents from third-party breaches. The platform features a configurable scoring model that allows organizations to customize risk calculations based on specific threat landscapes and vendor criticality. Users can adjust weights for different cybersecurity risk categories including infrastructure security, web application security, control validation, dark web discoveries, data breach history, third-party vendor risk, malware checks, and IP reputation. Additional capabilities include a score simulator tool for testing remediation impact, standard and custom security questionnaires with auto-validation features, in-scope assessments focused on relevant vendor assets, and task management for tracking remediation activities. The platform supports continuous compliance monitoring and provides quantifiable security ratings to measure organizational cybersecurity posture over time.

FortifyData Security Ratings FAQ

Common questions about FortifyData Security Ratings including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

FortifyData Security Ratings is Security ratings platform for third-party risk and attack surface mgmt. developed by FortifyData. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Compliance, Dark Web Monitoring.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →