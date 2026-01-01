FortifyData Security Ratings Description

FortifyData Security Ratings is a security ratings platform designed to assess and monitor organizational and third-party cybersecurity risk. The platform performs automated discovery of external enterprise assets and third-party vulnerabilities through continuous scanning and assessment. The platform addresses common security ratings challenges including asset misattributions, false positives, and delayed updates through weekly asset discovery and reassessment. It collects data through both active and passive assessment methodologies rather than relying solely on historical open source intelligence data. FortifyData provides external attack surface assessments that conduct non-intrusive vulnerability scans on third-party infrastructure. The platform includes cyber threat intelligence capabilities that monitor dark web and deep web sources for compromised business email credentials, leaked information, and confidential documents from third-party breaches. The platform features a configurable scoring model that allows organizations to customize risk calculations based on specific threat landscapes and vendor criticality. Users can adjust weights for different cybersecurity risk categories including infrastructure security, web application security, control validation, dark web discoveries, data breach history, third-party vendor risk, malware checks, and IP reputation. Additional capabilities include a score simulator tool for testing remediation impact, standard and custom security questionnaires with auto-validation features, in-scope assessments focused on relevant vendor assets, and task management for tracking remediation activities. The platform supports continuous compliance monitoring and provides quantifiable security ratings to measure organizational cybersecurity posture over time.