Netskope Netskope One SASE Description

Netskope One SASE is a cloud-native platform that converges Security Service Edge (SSE) and SD-WAN capabilities into a single-vendor solution. The platform provides secure access to applications, data, and resources for users across any location or device. The solution integrates multiple security services including Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Firewall as a Service (FWaaS), and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) within its SSE component. The SD-WAN component provides connectivity for remote users, devices, sites, and cloud environments. The platform addresses security requirements for hybrid workforces by eliminating traditional network perimeters and consolidating multiple point products such as routers, firewalls, VPNs, and proxies. It supports managed and unmanaged users and devices, including BYOD, OT/IoT devices, and branch office traffic. Netskope One SASE uses AI and machine learning techniques for data protection and threat detection. The solution provides secure access to AI applications, web resources, cloud services, and private applications while maintaining network performance and visibility across the enterprise infrastructure.