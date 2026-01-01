Netskope Netskope One Description

Netskope One is a cloud-native platform that provides converged security and networking services for SASE and zero trust implementations. The platform is built on the Netskope Zero Trust Engine and operates on the NewEdge private security cloud infrastructure. The platform unifies multiple security and networking components including secure web gateway, cloud access security broker, zero trust network access, cloud firewall, and software-defined WAN capabilities. These services operate through a single engine and policy framework to provide consistent security controls across all services. The platform includes a unified SASE client that provides remote user access to web, cloud, and private applications, along with endpoint data loss prevention, endpoint SD-WAN, and user coaching capabilities. The architecture uses a single agent, console, and gateway approach. Netskope One provides visibility into cloud, SaaS, and web user activity through decryption and decoding capabilities. The Zero Trust Engine applies continuous adaptive trust-based policy controls across all security services. The platform operates on a private security cloud infrastructure designed to manage network performance and connectivity. The solution addresses security requirements for hybrid work environments and cloud adoption scenarios. It consolidates multiple security and networking functions into a single platform to reduce the complexity associated with managing disparate security solutions.