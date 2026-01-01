Uptycs Uptycs Nexus Description

Uptycs Nexus is a managed SaaS platform for osquery fleet management across endpoints. The service provides centralized deployment and management of osquery sensors with support for macOS, Windows, Linux distributions, and AIX operating systems. The platform offers centralized telemetry collection from endpoints with capabilities to execute real-time queries and schedule recurring queries across the fleet. Users can create reusable query packs and assign them to targeted endpoint groups for automated execution. Assets can be organized dynamically using real-time tags or static group assignments, with tailored configurations applied to specific asset tags. The service includes forensic capabilities such as file carving and process memory analysis for incident investigation. Asset management features provide software cataloging, unmanaged asset discovery, offline asset tracking, and certificate discovery with expiration monitoring. Security hygiene checks and disk scanning capabilities are included for endpoint security assessment. The platform supports centralized configuration management for osquery settings including flags and config options. Deployment integrations are available for AWS SSM, SCCM, JAMF, Chef, Puppet, and Ansible. The sensor is maintained and updated by Uptycs as part of the managed service. Pricing starts at $3 per endpoint per month. The platform allows organizations to begin with basic capabilities and unlock advanced functionality such as compliance reporting, forensic investigation, and vulnerability management through additional licensing without requiring new sensors or software upgrades.