Uptycs Uptycs Nexus Logo

Uptycs Uptycs Nexus

Managed SaaS for osquery fleet management across endpoints

Endpoint Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Uptycs Uptycs Nexus Description

Uptycs Nexus is a managed SaaS platform for osquery fleet management across endpoints. The service provides centralized deployment and management of osquery sensors with support for macOS, Windows, Linux distributions, and AIX operating systems. The platform offers centralized telemetry collection from endpoints with capabilities to execute real-time queries and schedule recurring queries across the fleet. Users can create reusable query packs and assign them to targeted endpoint groups for automated execution. Assets can be organized dynamically using real-time tags or static group assignments, with tailored configurations applied to specific asset tags. The service includes forensic capabilities such as file carving and process memory analysis for incident investigation. Asset management features provide software cataloging, unmanaged asset discovery, offline asset tracking, and certificate discovery with expiration monitoring. Security hygiene checks and disk scanning capabilities are included for endpoint security assessment. The platform supports centralized configuration management for osquery settings including flags and config options. Deployment integrations are available for AWS SSM, SCCM, JAMF, Chef, Puppet, and Ansible. The sensor is maintained and updated by Uptycs as part of the managed service. Pricing starts at $3 per endpoint per month. The platform allows organizations to begin with basic capabilities and unlock advanced functionality such as compliance reporting, forensic investigation, and vulnerability management through additional licensing without requiring new sensors or software upgrades.

Uptycs Uptycs Nexus FAQ

Common questions about Uptycs Uptycs Nexus including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Uptycs Uptycs Nexus is Managed SaaS for osquery fleet management across endpoints developed by Uptycs. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Asset Inventory, Centralized Management, Endpoint Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →