OPSWAT MetaDefender Kiosk
Hardware kiosks for scanning removable media threats at network entry points
OPSWAT MetaDefender Kiosk
Hardware kiosks for scanning removable media threats at network entry points
OPSWAT MetaDefender Kiosk Description
OPSWAT MetaDefender Kiosk is a hardware-based security solution designed to scan and sanitize removable media before it enters critical networks. The product is available in multiple form factors including Tower, Desktop, Mobile, Mini, and Stand models, as well as a software application version. The kiosks scan removable media using multiscanning technology with up to 30+ anti-malware engines and can process over 17,000 files per minute. The solution supports scanning of 20+ media types and over 200 file types. Each kiosk comes pre-configured with a hardened operating system, pre-installed software, and necessary connectivity options including Ethernet and Wi-Fi. The scanning process involves inserting media into the kiosk, processing files through multiple detection methods, and reviewing results before allowing media access to the network. The kiosks enforce automated scanning, sanitization, and policy controls at entry points. Detection capabilities include file vulnerability checks, country of origin detection, and Deep Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) technology. The product also includes Data Loss Prevention (DLP) functionality and visitor management features. Different models are designed for various deployment scenarios, from standard office environments to harsh industrial conditions.
OPSWAT MetaDefender Kiosk FAQ
Common questions about OPSWAT MetaDefender Kiosk including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
OPSWAT MetaDefender Kiosk is Hardware kiosks for scanning removable media threats at network entry points developed by OPSWAT. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Data Loss Prevention, Endpoint Protection, File Scanning.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership