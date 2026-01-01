Zivver DMARC Service
Zivver DMARC Service
Zivver DMARC Service Description
Zivver DMARC Service is an email authentication solution that implements DMARC (Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting and Conformance) standards to protect organizations from domain spoofing and email-based attacks. The service prevents cybercriminals from impersonating legitimate senders by authenticating email domains before delivery. The platform provides protection against domain spoofing by validating the "From:" email address and preventing unauthorized use of organizational domains. It defends against business email compromise (BEC) attacks by giving IT teams visibility into email senders and distinguishing between legitimate and malicious sources. The service includes phishing protection through domain authentication at receiving email servers. The solution aims to improve email deliverability by ensuring compliance with email authentication standards, reducing the likelihood of legitimate emails being marked as spam or junk. It helps organizations maintain brand reputation by preventing domain misuse and impersonation attempts that could damage customer trust. Zivver DMARC Service integrates with existing email infrastructure including Microsoft Outlook 365, Gmail, and secure email gateways. The service is designed to simplify DMARC implementation and provide actionable insights for email security management.
