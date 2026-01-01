MDaemon Technologies MDaemon Virtual Private Server Description

MDaemon Virtual Private Server is a hosting solution that provides a virtual private server environment specifically designed for running MDaemon email server software. The product is offered by MDaemon Technologies as a subscription-based service with annual renewal options. The service supports license configurations ranging from 50 to 2500 users and offers flexible licensing terms of 1, 2, or 3 years. Organizations can purchase new subscriptions, renew existing subscriptions, add users to current deployments, or convert trial keys to purchased licenses. The product includes two support tiers: priority phone and email support, or standard email support with 3-5 business day response times. Phone support for the standard tier is available at $90 USD per incident. The VPS solution is designed to provide organizations with a dedicated server environment for their email infrastructure without the need to manage physical hardware. Pricing starts at $100.00 for the base configuration, with costs varying based on the number of users, license term length, and support level selected. The product is available for purchase through MDaemon Technologies' online store and includes options for trial key conversion.