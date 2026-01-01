MDaemon Technologies MDaemon Cloud for VPS Description

MDaemon Cloud for VPS is a cloud-based email server solution designed to run on virtual private server infrastructure. The product provides email hosting capabilities with subscription-based licensing that supports between 50 to 2500 users per deployment. The solution offers annual subscription options with terms ranging from 1 to 3 years. Organizations can purchase new subscriptions, renew existing ones, add users to current deployments, or convert trial keys to purchased licenses. The product includes different support tiers, with options for priority phone and email support or standard email support with 3-5 business day response times. MDaemon Cloud for VPS is positioned as an email infrastructure solution for organizations requiring self-hosted email capabilities in a cloud environment. The licensing model is user-based, with pricing that scales according to the number of mailboxes needed. The product supports trial deployments that can be converted to full licenses. The solution is delivered as a managed service on VPS infrastructure, providing organizations with email server functionality without requiring on-premises hardware. Support options include both incident-based phone support and subscription-based priority support packages.