MDaemon Technologies MDaemon Hosted Edition Description

MDaemon Hosted Edition is a cloud-based email server solution offered by MDaemon Technologies. The product provides email hosting services with integrated security capabilities for organizations ranging from 50 to 2500 users. The solution is delivered as an annual subscription service with flexible licensing options. Organizations can purchase new subscriptions, renew existing ones, add users to current deployments, or convert trial keys to purchased licenses. The platform supports multiple license terms including 1-year, 2-year, and 3-year options. MDaemon Hosted Edition includes support options with two tiers: priority phone and email support, or standard email support with 3-5 business day response times. Phone support for the standard tier is available at $90 USD per incident. The product is designed for organizations that require email hosting infrastructure without managing on-premises hardware. It provides email services through MDaemon Technologies' hosted infrastructure, eliminating the need for local server maintenance and management.