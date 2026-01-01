Trustifi Advanced Cloud Email Archiving Solutions Description

Trustifi Advanced Cloud Email Archiving Solutions is a cloud-based email archiving platform designed to help organizations meet compliance and legal hold requirements across regulated industries including healthcare, government, finance, and defense. The solution addresses mandates from regulations such as SOX, HIPAA, FINRA, GLBA, FRCP, FOIA, and IRS guidelines. The platform provides email retention management capabilities that allow organizations to establish retention policies and automatically delete messages after specified periods. Users can search archived emails through a search engine integrated into Microsoft Outlook and Google Workspace plugins. The solution supports eDiscovery processes for legal hold requirements and enables users to export original messages from cloud depositories. The archiving system includes data redundancy through multiple cloud archive instances to maintain accessibility. It incorporates AI and machine learning to predict which messages require indefinite hold or faster storage access based on usage patterns and importance. The platform features role-based access control (RBAC) and email encryption for secure data export. Users can restore accidentally deleted emails through a centralized management console or directly within Microsoft Outlook and Google Workspace. The solution provides a consistent user interface across search, eDiscovery tools, and compliance reporting functions. Trustifi also includes a backup service for non-legal hold emails at no additional cost.