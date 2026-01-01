Trustifi Advanced Cloud Email Archiving Solutions Logo

Trustifi Advanced Cloud Email Archiving Solutions

Cloud-based email archiving solution for compliance and legal hold requirements

Email Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Trustifi Advanced Cloud Email Archiving Solutions Description

Trustifi Advanced Cloud Email Archiving Solutions is a cloud-based email archiving platform designed to help organizations meet compliance and legal hold requirements across regulated industries including healthcare, government, finance, and defense. The solution addresses mandates from regulations such as SOX, HIPAA, FINRA, GLBA, FRCP, FOIA, and IRS guidelines. The platform provides email retention management capabilities that allow organizations to establish retention policies and automatically delete messages after specified periods. Users can search archived emails through a search engine integrated into Microsoft Outlook and Google Workspace plugins. The solution supports eDiscovery processes for legal hold requirements and enables users to export original messages from cloud depositories. The archiving system includes data redundancy through multiple cloud archive instances to maintain accessibility. It incorporates AI and machine learning to predict which messages require indefinite hold or faster storage access based on usage patterns and importance. The platform features role-based access control (RBAC) and email encryption for secure data export. Users can restore accidentally deleted emails through a centralized management console or directly within Microsoft Outlook and Google Workspace. The solution provides a consistent user interface across search, eDiscovery tools, and compliance reporting functions. Trustifi also includes a backup service for non-legal hold emails at no additional cost.

Trustifi Advanced Cloud Email Archiving Solutions FAQ

Common questions about Trustifi Advanced Cloud Email Archiving Solutions including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Trustifi Advanced Cloud Email Archiving Solutions is Cloud-based email archiving solution for compliance and legal hold requirements developed by TrustiFi. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Cloud, Compliance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →