SilverSky Email Protection Services Logo

SilverSky Email Protection Services

Cloud-based email security service blocking phishing, spam, and malware

Email Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

SilverSky Email Protection Services Description

SilverSky Email Protection Services is a cloud-based email security platform that protects organizations from email-based threats at the gateway level. The service blocks phishing attacks, business email compromise attempts, spear phishing, and targeted executive fraud through social engineering protection mechanisms. The platform includes anti-virus and anti-spam technologies that filter malicious content before it reaches end users. It addresses advanced zero-day exploits and longline phishing attacks without relying solely on anti-virus signatures. The service operates as a gateway solution to prevent threats from entering the network through email channels. Data loss prevention capabilities are integrated to prevent sensitive information from leaving the organization through email. The platform includes automatic email archiving functionality that stores messages in an offsite data center for compliance, discovery, and audit purposes. Archived communications can be accessed for review and regulatory requirements. The service provides a reporting portal that allows administrators to monitor email security events and activities. As a cloud-based solution, it scales to accommodate organizational growth without requiring on-premises infrastructure. The platform is designed to meet compliance requirements for organizations operating in regulated environments, including government networks.

SilverSky Email Protection Services FAQ

Common questions about SilverSky Email Protection Services including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

SilverSky Email Protection Services is Cloud-based email security service blocking phishing, spam, and malware developed by SilverSky. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Security, Compliance, Data Loss Prevention.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →