SilverSky Email Protection Services
Cloud-based email security service blocking phishing, spam, and malware
SilverSky Email Protection Services
Cloud-based email security service blocking phishing, spam, and malware
SilverSky Email Protection Services Description
SilverSky Email Protection Services is a cloud-based email security platform that protects organizations from email-based threats at the gateway level. The service blocks phishing attacks, business email compromise attempts, spear phishing, and targeted executive fraud through social engineering protection mechanisms. The platform includes anti-virus and anti-spam technologies that filter malicious content before it reaches end users. It addresses advanced zero-day exploits and longline phishing attacks without relying solely on anti-virus signatures. The service operates as a gateway solution to prevent threats from entering the network through email channels. Data loss prevention capabilities are integrated to prevent sensitive information from leaving the organization through email. The platform includes automatic email archiving functionality that stores messages in an offsite data center for compliance, discovery, and audit purposes. Archived communications can be accessed for review and regulatory requirements. The service provides a reporting portal that allows administrators to monitor email security events and activities. As a cloud-based solution, it scales to accommodate organizational growth without requiring on-premises infrastructure. The platform is designed to meet compliance requirements for organizations operating in regulated environments, including government networks.
SilverSky Email Protection Services FAQ
Common questions about SilverSky Email Protection Services including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
SilverSky Email Protection Services is Cloud-based email security service blocking phishing, spam, and malware developed by SilverSky. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Security, Compliance, Data Loss Prevention.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership