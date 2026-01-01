SilverSky Email Protection Services Description

SilverSky Email Protection Services is a cloud-based email security platform that protects organizations from email-based threats at the gateway level. The service blocks phishing attacks, business email compromise attempts, spear phishing, and targeted executive fraud through social engineering protection mechanisms. The platform includes anti-virus and anti-spam technologies that filter malicious content before it reaches end users. It addresses advanced zero-day exploits and longline phishing attacks without relying solely on anti-virus signatures. The service operates as a gateway solution to prevent threats from entering the network through email channels. Data loss prevention capabilities are integrated to prevent sensitive information from leaving the organization through email. The platform includes automatic email archiving functionality that stores messages in an offsite data center for compliance, discovery, and audit purposes. Archived communications can be accessed for review and regulatory requirements. The service provides a reporting portal that allows administrators to monitor email security events and activities. As a cloud-based solution, it scales to accommodate organizational growth without requiring on-premises infrastructure. The platform is designed to meet compliance requirements for organizations operating in regulated environments, including government networks.