Retarus Transactional Email Description

Retarus Transactional Email is a cloud-based service for sending high volumes of transactional emails from business applications. The service provides email delivery through SMTP and REST API interfaces with authentication options including basic authentication and source IP authentication. The platform includes reputation management capabilities with CSA (Certified Senders Alliance) certification and supports email authentication protocols including DMARC, DKIM, and SPF. It offers bounce management, suppression lists, and unsubscribe list functionality to maintain sender reputation. The service processes emails through data centers located in Germany, Switzerland, US, and Asia, with GDPR compliance. It includes antivirus multi-scanning, message signing, and secure document handling capabilities. The platform provides template rendering, address rewriting, and campaign support features. Monitoring and reporting capabilities include spam score check reports, feedback loop reporting, open and link tracking, and bounce reporting through a Response Manager. The service includes a web-based myEAS portal for self-service management. The platform is designed for software vendors, platform businesses, large enterprises, and organizations in regulated industries that require reliable delivery of confirmations, invoices, notifications, and time-sensitive communications. It offers contractually guaranteed throughput rates and unlimited capacity for scaling email operations.