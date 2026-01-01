Retarus Enterprise SMS Description

Retarus Enterprise SMS is a cloud-based messaging service that enables organizations to send and receive text messages globally from workplace applications and business systems. The service provides connectivity to 99% of mobile networks worldwide with delivery rates of 99.9%. The platform supports two-way SMS communication with unlimited capacity and allows messages up to 10,000 characters. It offers multiple integration methods through REST, SOAP, HTTP/XML, SMPP, and SMTP protocols. The service includes global number provisioning while maintaining regional and international compliance requirements. The platform provides Unicode support for Arabic, Asian, and Cyrillic character sets, with automatic character substitutions for non-standard characters. Users can configure transmission and blackout times with send prioritization and validity periods. The service includes 10-DLC registration for compliance with network operator requirements. Retarus Enterprise SMS uses encrypted processing for data protection and offers active carrier management to optimize message routing. The service includes real-time monitoring and reporting capabilities. Transfer protocols support HTTPS, SFTP, SMTP, SNC, and VPN encryption. The platform is designed for large enterprises with geographically dispersed audiences, organizations handling critical processes requiring time-sensitive notifications, and businesses needing flexible integration scenarios across multiple applications and systems.