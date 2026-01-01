xorlab Contextual Banners
xorlab Contextual Banners is an email security extension that displays color-coded banners within emails to alert users about potential threats and provide relevant context. The system uses three types of banners to communicate different risk levels: red banners for high-risk emails containing suspicious links, attachments, or phishing indicators; orange banners for less urgent issues like unusual sending patterns; and blue banners for informational alerts such as emails from new contacts or authenticated sources. The product addresses alert fatigue by displaying banners selectively rather than on every external email. Banners only appear when necessary based on specific risk indicators, allowing users to focus on legitimate threats without being overwhelmed by constant warnings. Each banner provides contextual information to help employees make informed decisions about how to handle emails safely. Contextual Banners is available as an extension to xorlab's Inbound Email Security product. The system analyzes email characteristics including sender patterns, authentication status, link safety, and attachment properties to determine when and which type of banner to display. This approach aims to increase security awareness while reducing the desensitization that occurs with generic external sender warnings.
