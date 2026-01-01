xorlab Contextual Banners Logo

xorlab Contextual Banners

Contextual email banner system that alerts users to email threats

Email Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

xorlab Contextual Banners Description

xorlab Contextual Banners is an email security extension that displays color-coded banners within emails to alert users about potential threats and provide relevant context. The system uses three types of banners to communicate different risk levels: red banners for high-risk emails containing suspicious links, attachments, or phishing indicators; orange banners for less urgent issues like unusual sending patterns; and blue banners for informational alerts such as emails from new contacts or authenticated sources. The product addresses alert fatigue by displaying banners selectively rather than on every external email. Banners only appear when necessary based on specific risk indicators, allowing users to focus on legitimate threats without being overwhelmed by constant warnings. Each banner provides contextual information to help employees make informed decisions about how to handle emails safely. Contextual Banners is available as an extension to xorlab's Inbound Email Security product. The system analyzes email characteristics including sender patterns, authentication status, link safety, and attachment properties to determine when and which type of banner to display. This approach aims to increase security awareness while reducing the desensitization that occurs with generic external sender warnings.

xorlab Contextual Banners FAQ

Common questions about xorlab Contextual Banners including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

xorlab Contextual Banners is Contextual email banner system that alerts users to email threats developed by xorlab. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with Email Security, Phishing Detection, Security Awareness.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →