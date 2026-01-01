MDaemon Technologies MDaemon AntiVirus
Email antivirus and antispam solution for MDaemon email servers
MDaemon Technologies MDaemon AntiVirus
Email antivirus and antispam solution for MDaemon email servers
MDaemon Technologies MDaemon AntiVirus Description
MDaemon AntiVirus is an email security solution designed for MDaemon email servers. The product provides antivirus and antispam protection for email communications. The solution is offered as an annual license with flexible licensing options including new purchases, renewals, and user additions. License terms are available for 1, 2, or 3 years with support for 5 to 2500 users. The product is designed for on-premises server deployment within organizations. MDaemon AntiVirus integrates with MDaemon email server infrastructure to scan incoming and outgoing email messages for malware and spam. The licensing model is structured for standalone server deployments and is not intended for commercial use in hosted environments without specific MSP/ISP licensing arrangements. Special pricing options are available for organizations requiring more than 2500 users, as well as for Non-Profit, Education, and Government organizations through quote requests. The product requires a software registration key that is delivered via email after purchase completion.
MDaemon Technologies MDaemon AntiVirus FAQ
Common questions about MDaemon Technologies MDaemon AntiVirus including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
MDaemon Technologies MDaemon AntiVirus is Email antivirus and antispam solution for MDaemon email servers developed by MDaemon Technologies. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with Antivirus, Email Security, Spam Prevention.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership