MDaemon Technologies MDaemon AntiVirus

Email antivirus and antispam solution for MDaemon email servers

Email Security
MDaemon Technologies MDaemon AntiVirus Description

MDaemon AntiVirus is an email security solution designed for MDaemon email servers. The product provides antivirus and antispam protection for email communications. The solution is offered as an annual license with flexible licensing options including new purchases, renewals, and user additions. License terms are available for 1, 2, or 3 years with support for 5 to 2500 users. The product is designed for on-premises server deployment within organizations. MDaemon AntiVirus integrates with MDaemon email server infrastructure to scan incoming and outgoing email messages for malware and spam. The licensing model is structured for standalone server deployments and is not intended for commercial use in hosted environments without specific MSP/ISP licensing arrangements. Special pricing options are available for organizations requiring more than 2500 users, as well as for Non-Profit, Education, and Government organizations through quote requests. The product requires a software registration key that is delivered via email after purchase completion.

MDaemon Technologies MDaemon AntiVirus is Email antivirus and antispam solution for MDaemon email servers developed by MDaemon Technologies. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with Antivirus, Email Security, Spam Prevention.

