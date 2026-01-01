MDaemon Email Server Description

MDaemon Email Server is an email server application designed for Microsoft Windows environments. First released by Alt-N Technologies in 1996, the product provides email server functionality along with groupware capabilities for organizations. The application serves as a messaging infrastructure solution that enables organizations to host and manage their own email systems on Windows-based servers. As an on-premises email server platform, it provides organizations with direct control over their email infrastructure and data. The product is developed and maintained by MDaemon Technologies (formerly Alt-N Technologies) and has been in continuous development since the mid-1990s. The solution is positioned as an alternative to cloud-based email services for organizations that prefer to maintain their email infrastructure internally. MDaemon Email Server includes integrated security features to protect email communications and supports standard email protocols. The groupware functionality extends beyond basic email to include collaborative features for business users. The platform is designed for organizations of various sizes that require a self-hosted email solution running on Microsoft Windows server infrastructure.