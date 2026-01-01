MDaemon Email Server Logo

MDaemon Email Server

Email server application with groupware functions for Microsoft Windows

Email Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

MDaemon Email Server Description

MDaemon Email Server is an email server application designed for Microsoft Windows environments. First released by Alt-N Technologies in 1996, the product provides email server functionality along with groupware capabilities for organizations. The application serves as a messaging infrastructure solution that enables organizations to host and manage their own email systems on Windows-based servers. As an on-premises email server platform, it provides organizations with direct control over their email infrastructure and data. The product is developed and maintained by MDaemon Technologies (formerly Alt-N Technologies) and has been in continuous development since the mid-1990s. The solution is positioned as an alternative to cloud-based email services for organizations that prefer to maintain their email infrastructure internally. MDaemon Email Server includes integrated security features to protect email communications and supports standard email protocols. The groupware functionality extends beyond basic email to include collaborative features for business users. The platform is designed for organizations of various sizes that require a self-hosted email solution running on Microsoft Windows server infrastructure.

MDaemon Email Server FAQ

Common questions about MDaemon Email Server including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

MDaemon Email Server is Email server application with groupware functions for Microsoft Windows developed by MDaemon Technologies. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with Email Security, SMTP, Server.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →