Mesh Unified
2-in-1 email security platform with perimeter & mailbox protection for MSPs
Mesh Unified
2-in-1 email security platform with perimeter & mailbox protection for MSPs
Mesh Unified Description
Mesh UNIFIED is an email security platform designed specifically for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). The solution combines both perimeter and mailbox protection in a single platform, offering pre-delivery and post-delivery security layers. The platform provides protection against ransomware, phishing, Business Email Compromise, payment fraud, and spear-phishing attacks. It monitors both external and internal email threats across Microsoft 365 environments. For MSPs, the platform includes cross-tenancy visibility that allows administrators to view email traffic across all customer accounts from a central interface. Global response capabilities enable administrators to remove threats and block senders across multiple customer tenants simultaneously. Global rules can be created to allow or block senders, IP addresses, or subject lines across selected or all customers. End-users receive customizable warning banners on emails that indicate potential threats. The platform automatically syncs with Microsoft 365 for license management. Policies, rules, and settings can be configured at organizational, domain, or individual user levels. The solution is designed to require minimal training for end-users and operates with low maintenance requirements after initial deployment. It integrates with Professional Services Automation (PSA) systems through Gradient MSP for billing automation.
Mesh Unified FAQ
Common questions about Mesh Unified including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Mesh Unified is 2-in-1 email security platform with perimeter & mailbox protection for MSPs developed by Mesh Security. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with Email Security, Multi Tenant, Ransomware Prevention.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership