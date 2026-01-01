xorlab Attachment Sandbox
xorlab Attachment Sandbox Description
xorlab Attachment Sandbox is an email security extension that analyzes email attachments in an isolated environment to detect advanced threats. The product performs dynamic analysis by detonating suspicious Microsoft Office and PDF attachments to observe their behavior and identify malicious actions that static analysis methods may miss. The sandbox integrates with xorlab's Inbound Email Security platform, combining sandbox results with additional security analysis data to automatically classify incoming emails. This integration aims to reduce false positives and improve threat classification accuracy without requiring manual analysis. The solution offers flexible deployment options, available either on-premise or as a cloud-hosted service. This allows organizations to integrate the sandbox into their existing email security infrastructure according to their deployment preferences and requirements. The product addresses challenges related to attachment-based threats, including the need for strict security policies that block attachments, high operational demands from manual threat analysis, and difficulties in accurately classifying threats when using standalone tools without additional security context.
