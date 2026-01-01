xorlab Attachment Sandbox Logo

xorlab Attachment Sandbox

Sandboxes email attachments to detect malicious behavior via dynamic analysis

Email Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

xorlab Attachment Sandbox Description

xorlab Attachment Sandbox is an email security extension that analyzes email attachments in an isolated environment to detect advanced threats. The product performs dynamic analysis by detonating suspicious Microsoft Office and PDF attachments to observe their behavior and identify malicious actions that static analysis methods may miss. The sandbox integrates with xorlab's Inbound Email Security platform, combining sandbox results with additional security analysis data to automatically classify incoming emails. This integration aims to reduce false positives and improve threat classification accuracy without requiring manual analysis. The solution offers flexible deployment options, available either on-premise or as a cloud-hosted service. This allows organizations to integrate the sandbox into their existing email security infrastructure according to their deployment preferences and requirements. The product addresses challenges related to attachment-based threats, including the need for strict security policies that block attachments, high operational demands from manual threat analysis, and difficulties in accurately classifying threats when using standalone tools without additional security context.

xorlab Attachment Sandbox FAQ

Common questions about xorlab Attachment Sandbox including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

xorlab Attachment Sandbox is Sandboxes email attachments to detect malicious behavior via dynamic analysis developed by xorlab. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with Cloud, Dynamic Analysis, Email Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →