Wowrack Email Protection

Managed email security service protecting against phishing, spam, and malware

Email Security
Wowrack Email Protection Description

Wowrack Email Protection is a managed email security service that defends organizations against email-based threats. The service provides protection against phishing attacks, spam, malware, ransomware, and business email compromise (BEC). The solution follows a three-phase approach: assessment of the email environment to identify vulnerabilities, deployment of enterprise-grade security controls to defend against threats, and continuous monitoring with expert response capabilities. The service includes 24/7 threat monitoring by security experts, rapid incident response to email threats, transparent reporting for visibility into security events, and guidance tailored to specific business requirements. The platform filters malicious links and attachments before they reach end users. Wowrack Email Protection is delivered as a managed service, with the provider handling ongoing security operations. The service is designed to reduce the risk of data breaches, financial fraud, and operational disruptions caused by email-based attacks. Organizations receive continuous support from security professionals who monitor email traffic and respond to emerging threats around the clock.

