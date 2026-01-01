MDaemon Technologies MDaemon Private Cloud Edition
Private cloud email server solution for organizations
MDaemon Technologies MDaemon Private Cloud Edition
Private cloud email server solution for organizations
MDaemon Technologies MDaemon Private Cloud Edition Description
MDaemon Private Cloud Edition is an email server solution designed for organizations seeking private cloud deployment options. The product provides email messaging infrastructure that organizations can host and manage within their own private cloud environments. The solution is offered as an annual subscription model with licensing tiers ranging from 50 to 2500 users. Organizations can purchase new subscriptions, renew existing ones, or add users to current deployments. The product includes options for converting trial keys to purchased licenses. Support options include priority phone and email support with an agreement, or standard email support with 3-5 business day response times. Phone support is available as a per-incident service for organizations without priority support agreements. The licensing structure accommodates various organizational needs including non-profit, education, and government entities with custom quote options available for deployments exceeding 2500 users. Multi-year licensing terms are available for 1, 2, or 3-year periods.
MDaemon Technologies MDaemon Private Cloud Edition FAQ
Common questions about MDaemon Technologies MDaemon Private Cloud Edition including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
MDaemon Technologies MDaemon Private Cloud Edition is Private cloud email server solution for organizations developed by MDaemon Technologies. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with Cloud, Email Security, Enterprise.
