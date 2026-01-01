Trustifi Inbound Shield Description

Trustifi Inbound Shield is a cloud-based email security solution that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyze, detect, and classify inbound email threats. The platform scans emails for phishing, malware, spam, and other malicious content through multi-layer analysis. The solution performs email body and header analysis to detect spoofing and impersonation techniques. It validates DNS authentication protocols including SPF, DKIM, DMARC, and Composite Authentication. The platform evaluates sender reputation, IP addresses, and domain information to identify suspicious sources. Inbound Shield includes detection capabilities for business email compromise (BEC), vendor email compromise (VEC), zero-day attacks, and brand impersonation. The system leverages threat intelligence feeds, threat modeling, and continuous darknet scanning to identify emerging threats. It maintains partnerships with Google and Microsoft for ecosystem integration. The platform provides a quarantine management system for administrators to review and respond to flagged emails. It includes a threat response system that can remove potential threats from user inboxes after delivery. The solution deploys as a cloud-based plugin without requiring architecture changes to existing email infrastructure. Anti-spam engines scan embedded links within emails. The platform classifies emails into categories including malicious, spam, and gray mail based on AI analysis.