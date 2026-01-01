MDaemon Security Gateway for Email Description

MDaemon Security Gateway for Email is an email security solution designed to protect email infrastructure from various threats. The product is offered as a stand-alone on-premises server deployment for organizations. The solution is licensed on a per-user basis, supporting deployments from 5 to 2500 users for standard licensing, with options available for larger deployments. The licensing model includes annual licenses with options for new purchases, renewals, and user additions. The product is intended for organizational use and includes specific licensing considerations for non-profit, education, and government organizations. A separate licensing model exists for managed service providers and internet service providers who wish to deploy the solution in hosted environments. MDaemon Security Gateway operates as a gateway solution that processes email traffic to identify and block security threats before they reach end users. The solution is deployed as part of an organization's email infrastructure to provide protection against email-based attacks. The product is developed and maintained by MDaemon Technologies, Ltd., a company that has been operating since 1996. Technical support and licensing keys are provided via email after purchase, with delivery timing dependent on the payment method selected.