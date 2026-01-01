MDaemon Security Gateway for Email Logo

MDaemon Security Gateway for Email

Email security gateway for protecting email infrastructure from threats

Email Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

MDaemon Security Gateway for Email Description

MDaemon Security Gateway for Email is an email security solution designed to protect email infrastructure from various threats. The product is offered as a stand-alone on-premises server deployment for organizations. The solution is licensed on a per-user basis, supporting deployments from 5 to 2500 users for standard licensing, with options available for larger deployments. The licensing model includes annual licenses with options for new purchases, renewals, and user additions. The product is intended for organizational use and includes specific licensing considerations for non-profit, education, and government organizations. A separate licensing model exists for managed service providers and internet service providers who wish to deploy the solution in hosted environments. MDaemon Security Gateway operates as a gateway solution that processes email traffic to identify and block security threats before they reach end users. The solution is deployed as part of an organization's email infrastructure to provide protection against email-based attacks. The product is developed and maintained by MDaemon Technologies, Ltd., a company that has been operating since 1996. Technical support and licensing keys are provided via email after purchase, with delivery timing dependent on the payment method selected.

MDaemon Security Gateway for Email FAQ

Common questions about MDaemon Security Gateway for Email including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

MDaemon Security Gateway for Email is Email security gateway for protecting email infrastructure from threats developed by MDaemon Technologies. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with Email Security, Enterprise Security, Gateway.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →