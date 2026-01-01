MDaemon Security Gateway for Email
Email security gateway for protecting email infrastructure from threats
MDaemon Security Gateway for Email
Email security gateway for protecting email infrastructure from threats
MDaemon Security Gateway for Email Description
MDaemon Security Gateway for Email is an email security solution designed to protect email infrastructure from various threats. The product is offered as a stand-alone on-premises server deployment for organizations. The solution is licensed on a per-user basis, supporting deployments from 5 to 2500 users for standard licensing, with options available for larger deployments. The licensing model includes annual licenses with options for new purchases, renewals, and user additions. The product is intended for organizational use and includes specific licensing considerations for non-profit, education, and government organizations. A separate licensing model exists for managed service providers and internet service providers who wish to deploy the solution in hosted environments. MDaemon Security Gateway operates as a gateway solution that processes email traffic to identify and block security threats before they reach end users. The solution is deployed as part of an organization's email infrastructure to provide protection against email-based attacks. The product is developed and maintained by MDaemon Technologies, Ltd., a company that has been operating since 1996. Technical support and licensing keys are provided via email after purchase, with delivery timing dependent on the payment method selected.
MDaemon Security Gateway for Email FAQ
Common questions about MDaemon Security Gateway for Email including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
MDaemon Security Gateway for Email is Email security gateway for protecting email infrastructure from threats developed by MDaemon Technologies. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with Email Security, Enterprise Security, Gateway.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership