MDaemon Technologies MDaemon ActiveSync Logo

MDaemon Technologies MDaemon ActiveSync

ActiveSync protocol implementation for MDaemon email server synchronization

Email Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

MDaemon Technologies MDaemon ActiveSync Description

MDaemon ActiveSync is a licensing component for MDaemon email server that enables ActiveSync protocol support. The product allows synchronization of email, calendar, contacts, and other data between MDaemon email servers and mobile devices or desktop clients that support the ActiveSync protocol. The product is offered as an add-on license to MDaemon email server deployments. It is available in various licensing tiers ranging from 5 to 2500 users, with options for 1-year, 2-year, or 3-year license terms. The licensing model supports new purchases, renewals, and user additions to existing licenses. MDaemon ActiveSync is designed for on-premises server deployments within organizations. The product requires a separate license key that is issued upon purchase. For organizations deploying MDaemon in hosted or MSP/ISP environments, different licensing terms apply as specified in the End User License Agreement. The product supports standard ActiveSync functionality for synchronizing messaging and collaboration data between the MDaemon email server and endpoint devices. Special pricing is available for non-profit, education, and government organizations, as well as deployments exceeding 2500 users.

MDaemon Technologies MDaemon ActiveSync FAQ

Common questions about MDaemon Technologies MDaemon ActiveSync including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

MDaemon Technologies MDaemon ActiveSync is ActiveSync protocol implementation for MDaemon email server synchronization developed by MDaemon Technologies. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with Email Security, Enterprise.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →