MDaemon Technologies MDaemon ActiveSync Description

MDaemon ActiveSync is a licensing component for MDaemon email server that enables ActiveSync protocol support. The product allows synchronization of email, calendar, contacts, and other data between MDaemon email servers and mobile devices or desktop clients that support the ActiveSync protocol. The product is offered as an add-on license to MDaemon email server deployments. It is available in various licensing tiers ranging from 5 to 2500 users, with options for 1-year, 2-year, or 3-year license terms. The licensing model supports new purchases, renewals, and user additions to existing licenses. MDaemon ActiveSync is designed for on-premises server deployments within organizations. The product requires a separate license key that is issued upon purchase. For organizations deploying MDaemon in hosted or MSP/ISP environments, different licensing terms apply as specified in the End User License Agreement. The product supports standard ActiveSync functionality for synchronizing messaging and collaboration data between the MDaemon email server and endpoint devices. Special pricing is available for non-profit, education, and government organizations, as well as deployments exceeding 2500 users.