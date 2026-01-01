Trustifi MDR Software Services Logo

Trustifi MDR Software Services Description

Trustifi MDR Software Services is a managed email security solution that provides organizations with access to a dedicated expert security team. The service functions as an extension to existing IT departments, handling email threat detection and response operations. The service includes full setup and configuration of email security environments, daily review and management of quarantined emails, and release of legitimate messages. The team adapts security configurations to comply with organizational regulations and compliance requirements. Custom DLP and encryption rules can be created and managed by the service team. Incident response capabilities are provided to minimize damage from email-based attacks. Monthly reporting covers all incidents, findings, actions taken, and recommendations for improvement. The service targets organizations with multiple IT priorities, teams restricted by budget constraints for hiring additional personnel, IT teams lacking email security expertise, and organizations experiencing difficulty hiring experienced security professionals. Support for email security issues is provided with an SLA of under 2 hours. The managed service aims to prevent advanced phishing, business email compromise, account takeovers, sensitive information leakage, and internal email abuse. The service provides ongoing recommendations to improve security posture and operational efficiency.

Trustifi MDR Software Services is a managed email security service with expert team for threat protection. It is an Email Security solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, DLP, Email Security.

