Content Disarm & Reconstruction (CDR) makes the opposite bet from detection. Instead of asking whether a file is malicious, it assumes every file might be, strips out anything that can carry an exploit such as macros, embedded objects, scripts, active content, and malformed structures, then rebuilds a clean version that preserves the usable content. The result looks and works the same to the user but cannot smuggle in a weaponized payload, which makes CDR especially useful against the zero-day and evasive threats that signature scanners and sandboxes miss. Security teams apply it at the chokepoints where untrusted files enter: email attachments, web downloads, file uploads, and removable media, often as a layer in front of or alongside email security, secure web gateways, and air-gap or cross-domain transfers.

The most comprehensive Content Disarm & Reconstruction directory . Filter by use case, pricing, or specialization, and compare tools side by side to find the right fit. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.

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We cover 11 Content Disarm & Reconstruction tools , 0 free and 11 commercial.

Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026 . Is something off? Reach out.