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Content Disarm & Reconstruction (CDR) makes the opposite bet from detection. Instead of asking whether a file is malicious, it assumes every file might be, strips out anything that can carry an exploit such as macros, embedded objects, scripts, active content, and malformed structures, then rebuilds a clean version that preserves the usable content. The result looks and works the same to the user but cannot smuggle in a weaponized payload, which makes CDR especially useful against the zero-day and evasive threats that signature scanners and sandboxes miss. Security teams apply it at the chokepoints where untrusted files enter: email attachments, web downloads, file uploads, and removable media, often as a layer in front of or alongside email security, secure web gateways, and air-gap or cross-domain transfers.
We cover 11 Content Disarm & Reconstruction tools, 0 free and 11 commercial.
Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026. Is something off? Reach out.
CDR solution that sanitizes files and emails by disassembling and rebuilding them.
File sanitization tech that disarms & reconstructs files using zero-trust.
Gateway security solution using CDR to prevent file-based threats
File-based threat protection using CDR across email, file transfer, and media
CDR service via API/ICAP for inline file sanitization and threat elimination
File threat intelligence integration combining hash lookups & malware detection
Secure file transfer system with encryption, malware scanning, and CDR
Zero Trust platform for real-time data masking and file-borne threat prevention
ICAP-based threat prevention for network traffic via file scanning & sanitization
Data security platform with CDR, data masking, and threat analytics
File-based threat protection for Microsoft 365 using CDR technology
Common questions about Content Disarm & Reconstruction tools, selection guides, pricing, and comparisons.
CDR is a file sanitization technique that treats every incoming file as untrusted. Rather than scanning for known malware, it removes active and exploitable content, then rebuilds the file from a clean baseline so the user gets a usable document with no hidden payload. Because it does not depend on detecting a specific threat, it neutralizes zero-day and evasive attacks that scanners and sandboxes can miss.
Antivirus and sandboxing are detection technologies: they try to decide whether a file is malicious, which means a novel or evasive threat can slip through. CDR is a prevention technology: it assumes any file could be weaponized and disarms it regardless of verdict. Many organizations run CDR alongside detection tools, using it to handle the unknowns that signatures and behavioral analysis cannot reliably catch.
It can, and that is the main tradeoff to evaluate. Stripping macros, embedded objects, or scripts may break legitimate workflows that depend on them, like macro-enabled spreadsheets or interactive PDFs. Mature tools manage this with policy controls, format-specific rebuilding fidelity, and selective allowances, so you can balance security against usability per file type and per user group rather than applying one blunt rule everywhere.
CDR sits at the points where untrusted files enter the environment. Common deployments include inline with email security to clean attachments, behind a secure web gateway via ICAP to sanitize downloads, in front of upload portals and file-sharing apps through API integration, and at removable-media kiosks or cross-domain gateways for air-gapped networks. It complements rather than replaces email and web security controls.
Open-source and free CDR projects exist and can work for narrow use cases or experimentation, but they typically cover fewer file formats, rebuild with lower fidelity, and lack the deployment integrations across ICAP, email gateway, API, and kiosk plus the policy management that production demands. Commercial tools justify their cost through broad format support, reconstruction quality, scale, and the integration surface that lets CDR run inline without breaking workflows.