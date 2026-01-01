Votiro Data Detection and Response Logo

Votiro Data Detection and Response

Zero Trust platform for real-time data masking and file-borne threat prevention

Data Protection
Commercial
Votiro Data Detection and Response Description

Votiro Data Detection and Response (DDR) is a zero trust data security platform that combines real-time data masking with proactive malware prevention. The platform detects and masks sensitive information such as PII, PCI, and PHI while data is in motion, ensuring unauthorized users receive anonymized data. It also identifies and disarms known and unknown file-borne threats before they reach endpoints. The platform operates proactively by detecting privacy risks and threats in content as it enters organizations, then automatically sanitizing files and masking sensitive data before endpoint delivery. It provides in-depth threat analytics that enable security teams to identify vulnerabilities, adjust policies, and make informed decisions based on real-time data flows. Votiro DDR automates threat and privacy risk mitigation through real-time sanitization and masking, reducing manual tasks such as quarantining and blocking files. This automation aims to decrease false positives and reduce alert fatigue in security operations centers. The platform allows administrators to configure masking policies based on business or regulatory requirements, controlling which users can access specific data types. Temporary unmasking capabilities are available when needed. The solution addresses both malware prevention through Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) technology and data privacy compliance through active data masking, positioning itself as a unified approach to data security challenges.

Votiro Data Detection and Response is Zero Trust platform for real-time data masking and file-borne threat prevention developed by Votiro. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Compliance, Data Security.

