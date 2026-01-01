odix FileWallTM for Microsoft 365 Logo

odix FileWallTM for Microsoft 365

File-based threat protection for Microsoft 365 using CDR technology

Email Security
Commercial
odix FileWallTM for Microsoft 365 Description

odix FileWall is a security solution designed to protect Microsoft 365 applications from file-based malware and ransomware attacks. The product integrates with Exchange Online, SharePoint, Teams, and OneDrive to scan files for embedded malicious code. FileWall uses Deep-File Analysis (DFA) technology combined with Content Disarm and Reconstruction (TrueCDR) algorithms to examine files and remove embedded threats. The system analyzes commonly used file types including Office 365 documents, PDFs, and archives. It processes nested files, archives, and password-protected files. The solution operates in real-time to detect both known and unknown threats from external and internal sources. It complements existing Microsoft security products such as Exchange Online Protection (EOP) and Microsoft Defender. FileWall deploys through a one-click activation process using Microsoft Graph API integration. The service operates without sandbox-related delays and does not require changes to existing workflows. The product is available through Microsoft AppSource and Azure Marketplace, with deployment options through Microsoft Cloud Solution Providers (CSPs). Pricing is set at $29 per user annually.

odix FileWallTM for Microsoft 365 is File-based threat protection for Microsoft 365 using CDR technology developed by odix. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Cloud Security, Email Security.

