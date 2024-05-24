Sasa Software GateScanner Description

GateScanner is a file security platform that protects networks from file-based attacks using Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) technology. The solution processes incoming files, emails, and attachments through a multi-stage sanitization process that removes both known and unknown malware. The platform operates by recursively deconstructing files to their core elements, scanning them with multiple detection tools, and reconstructing clean copies that are functionally intact but free of malicious content. This zero-trust approach neutralizes signature-less malware that traditional detection methods may miss. GateScanner offers multiple deployment options including Mail Protection for enterprise email security, Security Dome for managed file transfer with CDR, Integration Server for CDR file sanitization via API/ICAP, Imaging Gateway for DICOM medical imaging file sanitization, Kiosk for portable media security, and GS PE for multi-antivirus scanning. The platform includes a unified security dashboard providing historical and real-time processing details with drill-down capabilities, system performance and health monitoring, and real-time mail-in-process monitoring. It supports file security across various channels including email attachments, file transfers, portable media, and medical imaging systems. All processed files are logged and delivered as sanitized, policy-compliant copies while maintaining their original functionality.