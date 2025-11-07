OPSWAT MetaDefender ICAP Server Description

MetaDefender ICAP Server is a network security solution that integrates with ICAP-enabled devices to scan and process files traveling through network traffic. The product provides an ICAP interface built on top of MetaDefender Core, enabling content inspection before files enter the network or reach end users. The solution addresses security gaps in network devices such as load balancers, web application firewalls (WAFs), and managed file transfer (MFT) systems that lack native anti-malware capabilities. It employs a zero trust approach to inspect, block, or sanitize files passing through network traffic. MetaDefender ICAP Server uses the Internet Content Adaptation Protocol (ICAP), a lightweight and standardized protocol similar to HTTP but designed for application services. Content routed through the ICAP interface undergoes scanning and processing to detect file-borne threats and prevent data breaches. The product supports integration with various network security devices and can be deployed to scan large volumes of files. It includes capabilities for detecting zero-day and advanced evasive malware, as well as features to help organizations meet regulatory compliance requirements such as GDPR and PCI DSS by protecting sensitive data and personally identifiable information (PII).