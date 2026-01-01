Top picks: Trent AI Agentic AI Security Solution, Evoke Security, Onyx Platform — plus 45 more compared.AI Security
Evaluating SourceryKit alternatives comes down to matching AI Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
SourceryKit is a commercial Agentic AI Security tool developed by Provably. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Trent AI Agentic AI Security Solution, Evoke Security, Onyx Platform, JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform, and Lunar.dev MCP Gateway (MCPX). All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to SourceryKit, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Agentic AI security platform with continuous scan, analyze, remediate & evaluate loop.
Shares 3 capabilities with SourceryKit: LLM Security, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security
Agentic AI security platform for inventory, posture mgmt, and threat detection.
Shares 3 capabilities with SourceryKit: LLM Security, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security
AI control plane for enterprise AI agent security, governance, and observability.
Shares 3 capabilities with SourceryKit: LLM Security, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security
AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control.
Shares 3 capabilities with SourceryKit: LLM Security, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security
Gateway for securing, governing, and auditing AI agent access to MCP servers.
Shares 3 capabilities with SourceryKit: LLM Security, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security
MCP governance platform for securing and controlling enterprise AI agents.
Shares 3 capabilities with SourceryKit: LLM Security, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security
NLP-based security scanner for AI agent skill files detecting behavioral threats.
Shares 3 capabilities with SourceryKit: LLM Security, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security
AI agent discovery & security posture mgmt for enterprise agentic ecosystems.
Shares 3 capabilities with SourceryKit: LLM Security, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security
Agentic AI security platform with continuous scan, analyze, remediate & evaluate loop.
Agentic AI security platform for inventory, posture mgmt, and threat detection.
AI control plane for enterprise AI agent security, governance, and observability.
AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control.
Gateway for securing, governing, and auditing AI agent access to MCP servers.
MCP governance platform for securing and controlling enterprise AI agents.
NLP-based security scanner for AI agent skill files detecting behavioral threats.
AI agent discovery & security posture mgmt for enterprise agentic ecosystems.
Runtime security platform for monitoring AI agents on enterprise endpoints.
Pre-launch security platform targeting agentic AI enterprise environments.
Enterprise platform for securing, governing, and orchestrating MCP servers and AI agents.
Runtime control plane that mediates & governs AI agent actions before execution.
Endpoint security platform for governing and securing AI agents and MCP servers.
MCP runtime for securing and governing AI agents in production deployments.
Endpoint agent that monitors and enforces policy on AI tools on macOS/Windows.
Runtime security platform for discovering, monitoring, and controlling AI agents.
AI agent fleet security platform for runtime monitoring and threat detection.
Monitors & responds to AI agent risks at the execution layer.
Governance & visibility platform for MCP servers and AI agent connections.
AI agent security platform with guardrails, governance, and observability.
Security control plane for discovering, monitoring, and governing AI agents.
Security proxy that inspects and enforces policy on AI agent network traffic.
Control plane for governing enterprise AI agent identity, access, and actions.
Runtime security platform for AI agents covering detection, protection, and validation.
Agentic AI control platform for SecOps to govern autonomous AI tools at runtime.
Platform for securing, governing, and monitoring AI agent add-ons at runtime.
Endpoint AI detection & response platform for AI tool usage visibility and control.
API gateway for managing, securing, and observing outbound LLM traffic.
Free tool that scans AI agent skill URLs for malicious activity before install.
Open-source CLI scanner for detecting security risks in AI agent skills.
Security scanner and verifier for AI agent tools, MCP servers, and plugins.
CLI scanner that detects security threats in AI agent skills before installation.
Security scanner that analyzes OpenClaw AI agent skills for malicious behavior.
Threat intel service assessing Claude AI skill definitions for security/privacy risk.
AI agent governance platform detecting prompt injection, PII, and credential threats.
Security & governance platform for evaluating and securing enterprise AI systems.
Proxy layer for controlling and monitoring MCP server access in AI apps.
AI agent testing platform for security, reliability, and behavior validation.
Runtime platform to discover, monitor, and control AI agents in production apps.
AI security platform protecting agentic AI systems from runtime exploits.
Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems.
Governance and security platform for agentic AI in regulated enterprise workflows.
Runtime security platform for AI agents with discovery, observability, and enforcement.
AI agent kill switch with 6-level graduated response and 7-layer termination.
Identity & authorization platform for human, API, and AI agent identities.
Isolated sandbox infrastructure for securely executing AI-generated code.
Prevention-first platform securing AI agent actions at the endpoint.
Centralized platform to deploy, orchestrate, govern, and audit enterprise AI agents.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to SourceryKit.
The most popular alternatives to SourceryKit include Trent AI Agentic AI Security Solution, Evoke Security, Onyx Platform, JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform, and Lunar.dev MCP Gateway (MCPX). These Agentic AI Security tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to SourceryKit listed on CybersecTools, all within the Agentic AI Security category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
SourceryKit is a commercial Agentic AI Security tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
SourceryKit is a Agentic AI Security tool within the broader AI Security category. It is used by security professionals for agentic ai security capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.