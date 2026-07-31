SourceryKit Description

SourceryKit is a source-available Python SDK (BSL 1.1) that verifies an AI agent's tool calls and outbound requests at runtime, before errors propagate. It intercepts the agent's interactions with external systems (HTTP APIs, databases, and MCP servers), checks each call against a source of truth, and generates cryptographic proofs that downstream systems can verify in real time. A call only goes out if the agent's claims check out, and every outbound call is logged with anything off the trusted-endpoint allow-list blocked. This catches truthful-looking but wrong requests that a network allow-list misses: a payment to the wrong recipient, an API call with tampered parameters, a tool call whose arguments do not match what the user approved. It is built for teams running production agentic workflows where data accuracy and reliability matter, and it integrates with existing observability tools (Arize Phoenix, LangFuse, LangSmith). The SDK is pip-installable and pairs with a hosted backend that runs the proof and source-of-truth check.