Ammune API Discovery: API security platform with discovery, WAF, bot protection, and DDoS defense. built by Ammune.ai. Core capabilities include API endpoint cataloging and discovery, Excessive data exposure detection, Deep packet inspection..

ThreatX Attacker-Centric Behavioral Analytics: Behavioral analytics platform for API and application threat detection. built by ThreatX. Core capabilities include Attacker behavior tracking across multiple attack vectors, IP reputation and TOR exit node analysis, TLS fingerprint and user agent analysis..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.