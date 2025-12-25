Fastly API Security: API security platform for discovery, monitoring, and protection at edge. built by Fastly. Core capabilities include Automatic API discovery at edge network, Detection of new and unintentional API calls, Integration with Next-Gen WAF for API traffic protection..

ThreatX Attacker-Centric Behavioral Analytics: Behavioral analytics platform for API and application threat detection. built by ThreatX. Core capabilities include Attacker behavior tracking across multiple attack vectors, IP reputation and TOR exit node analysis, TLS fingerprint and user agent analysis..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.