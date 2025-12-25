Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Fastly API Security is a commercial api security tool by Fastly. ThreatX Attacker-Centric Behavioral Analytics is a commercial api security tool by ThreatX. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing APIs at scale across multiple regions need Fastly API Security because it discovers and protects undocumented APIs in real time at the edge, catching shadow APIs before they become breach vectors. The platform covers all six OWASP Top 10 API risks and integrates DDoS and bot mitigation without requiring separate tools, reducing alert fatigue from fragmented stacks. Skip this if you're looking for API governance and compliance workflow automation; Fastly excels at runtime detection and threat response, not policy enforcement or change management.
ThreatX Attacker-Centric Behavioral Analytics
Mid-market and enterprise security teams defending APIs against distributed and low-and-slow attacks will see immediate value in ThreatX Attacker-Centric Behavioral Analytics because it correlates attacker behavior across multiple vectors rather than flagging isolated events. The three-strike blocking system and continuous monitoring architecture directly address NIST DE.CM and DE.AE functions, catching what threshold-based tools miss. Skip this if your priority is post-incident forensics or if you need SIEM integration as a core requirement; ThreatX is purpose-built for real-time blocking, not investigation replay.
API security platform for discovery, monitoring, and protection at edge
Behavioral analytics platform for API and application threat detection
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Common questions about comparing Fastly API Security vs ThreatX Attacker-Centric Behavioral Analytics for your api security needs.
Fastly API Security: API security platform for discovery, monitoring, and protection at edge. built by Fastly. Core capabilities include Automatic API discovery at edge network, Detection of new and unintentional API calls, Integration with Next-Gen WAF for API traffic protection..
ThreatX Attacker-Centric Behavioral Analytics: Behavioral analytics platform for API and application threat detection. built by ThreatX. Core capabilities include Attacker behavior tracking across multiple attack vectors, IP reputation and TOR exit node analysis, TLS fingerprint and user agent analysis..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Fastly API Security differentiates with Automatic API discovery at edge network, Detection of new and unintentional API calls, Integration with Next-Gen WAF for API traffic protection. ThreatX Attacker-Centric Behavioral Analytics differentiates with Attacker behavior tracking across multiple attack vectors, IP reputation and TOR exit node analysis, TLS fingerprint and user agent analysis.
Fastly API Security is developed by Fastly. ThreatX Attacker-Centric Behavioral Analytics is developed by ThreatX. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Fastly API Security and ThreatX Attacker-Centric Behavioral Analytics serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover Bot Protection, Attack Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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