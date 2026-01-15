Data Theorem API Security: API security platform for discovery, testing, and runtime protection. built by Data Theorem. Core capabilities include Agentless API discovery and inventory, Multi-cloud API discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP and private cloud, Static Application Security Testing (SAST)..

ThreatX Attacker-Centric Behavioral Analytics: Behavioral analytics platform for API and application threat detection. built by ThreatX. Core capabilities include Attacker behavior tracking across multiple attack vectors, IP reputation and TOR exit node analysis, TLS fingerprint and user agent analysis..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.