Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool: ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities. built by Searchlight Cyber. Core capabilities include Hourly automated scanning of external assets, Asset and subdomain discovery from seed domains, Automated asset enrichment with version verification..

SecurityScorecard External Attack Surface Management: Monitors external attack surface to identify assets and vulnerabilities. built by SecurityScorecard. Core capabilities include Single-pane-of-glass dashboard for external attack surface visibility, Automated Shadow IT discovery and alerts, Auto-assign and auto-tag assets for triage..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.