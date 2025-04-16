ImmuniWeb® Discovery: ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include Attack Surface Management, Continuous Security Monitoring, Third-Party Risk Monitoring..

SecurityScorecard External Attack Surface Management: Monitors external attack surface to identify assets and vulnerabilities. built by SecurityScorecard. Core capabilities include Single-pane-of-glass dashboard for external attack surface visibility, Automated Shadow IT discovery and alerts, Auto-assign and auto-tag assets for triage..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.