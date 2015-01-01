Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AdverseMonitor is a commercial digital risk protection tool by AdverseMonitor. Lunar is a free digital risk protection tool by Webz.io. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing breach aftermath and credential exposure across multiple domains should adopt Lunar for its real-time infostealer log intelligence, which surfaces compromised credentials faster than waiting for breach notifications. The platform ingests large-scale daily breach data and prioritizes service-level context for remediation, directly supporting the NIST Detect function of continuous monitoring and incident characterization. Skip this if you need post-compromise forensics or threat hunting beyond credential validation; Lunar is detection and alerting first, not investigation.
Dark web monitoring platform alerting orgs to threats on forums, leak sites & Telegram.
Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting.
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Common questions about comparing AdverseMonitor vs Lunar for your digital risk protection needs.
AdverseMonitor: Dark web monitoring platform alerting orgs to threats on forums, leak sites & Telegram. built by AdverseMonitor. Core capabilities include Real-time dark web monitoring across forums, Telegram channels, and ransomware leak sites, Custom alert profiles based on domains, company names, executives, or keywords, Multi-channel alert delivery via email, Slack, Microsoft Teams, and PWA..
Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AdverseMonitor differentiates with Real-time dark web monitoring across forums, Telegram channels, and ransomware leak sites, Custom alert profiles based on domains, company names, executives, or keywords, Multi-channel alert delivery via email, Slack, Microsoft Teams, and PWA. Lunar differentiates with Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families.
AdverseMonitor is developed by AdverseMonitor. Lunar is developed by Webz.io founded in 2015-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AdverseMonitor integrates with Slack, Microsoft Teams. Lunar integrates with Flashpoint, IntSights, Riskified, AFTRDRK, Rapido and 2 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AdverseMonitor and Lunar serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Data Breach, Cyber Threat Intelligence. Key differences: AdverseMonitor is Commercial while Lunar is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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