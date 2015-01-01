AdverseMonitor: Dark web monitoring platform alerting orgs to threats on forums, leak sites & Telegram. built by AdverseMonitor. Core capabilities include Real-time dark web monitoring across forums, Telegram channels, and ransomware leak sites, Custom alert profiles based on domains, company names, executives, or keywords, Multi-channel alert delivery via email, Slack, Microsoft Teams, and PWA..

Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.