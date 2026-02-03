Adaptive Security Healthcare Solutions: Security awareness training platform for healthcare with AI-driven phishing sims. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include AI-enhanced customizable training modules, Deepfake video generation for training, OSINT-based personalization..

Keepnet Labs Deepfake Simulation: Extended Human Risk Mgmt platform with AI phishing simulation & training. built by Keepnet Labs. Core capabilities include AI-driven phishing simulations across email, SMS, voice, QR codes, MFA, and callback phishing, Adaptive security awareness training tailored to individual risk levels and roles, Automated phishing analysis and response with AI-driven threat detection..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.