Adaptive Security Enterprise

Mid-market and enterprise security teams fighting credential compromise will find Adaptive Security Enterprise's deepfake voice and video phishing simulations genuinely harder to dismiss than text-only attacks; your employees won't talk their way out of these. The platform covers PR.AT and ID.RA under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it trains people and surfaces which groups are actually at risk rather than treating awareness as checkbox compliance. Skip this if your org runs a lightweight awareness program or outsources all training to a vendor; Adaptive Security Enterprise demands active tuning of employee segments and campaign strategy to justify its price.