Adaptive Security Enterprise is a commercial security awareness training tool by Adaptive Security. Adaptive Security Healthcare Solutions is a commercial security awareness training tool by Adaptive Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams fighting credential compromise will find Adaptive Security Enterprise's deepfake voice and video phishing simulations genuinely harder to dismiss than text-only attacks; your employees won't talk their way out of these. The platform covers PR.AT and ID.RA under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it trains people and surfaces which groups are actually at risk rather than treating awareness as checkbox compliance. Skip this if your org runs a lightweight awareness program or outsources all training to a vendor; Adaptive Security Enterprise demands active tuning of employee segments and campaign strategy to justify its price.
Adaptive Security Healthcare Solutions
Healthcare security teams with limited staff should pick Adaptive Security Healthcare Solutions for its AI-driven phishing simulations that automatically personalize attacks based on employee role and risk profile, cutting manual campaign setup time dramatically. The platform covers NIST PR.AT awareness training and ID.RA risk assessment, meaning you get both the training delivery and the risk-based targeting most competitors charge separately for. Skip this if your organization needs deep SIEM integration or forensics tooling; Adaptive Security is strictly awareness and simulation, not incident response.
Enterprise security awareness platform with deepfake phishing simulations
Security awareness training platform for healthcare with AI-driven phishing sims
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Enterprise vs Adaptive Security Healthcare Solutions for your security awareness training needs.
Adaptive Security Enterprise: Enterprise security awareness platform with deepfake phishing simulations. built by Adaptive Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Deepfake voice call phishing simulations, OSINT-powered email spearphishing simulations, Multi-channel phishing across email, SMS, voice, and video..
Adaptive Security Healthcare Solutions: Security awareness training platform for healthcare with AI-driven phishing sims. built by Adaptive Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-enhanced customizable training modules, Deepfake video generation for training, OSINT-based personalization..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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