CTF Writeups Collection

I've been playing CTF since September 2018 and have writeups for various CTFs I participated in. Member of OTA, with writeups for HackTheBox as well. Includes writeups for picoCTF 2018 (57), GLUG 2018 (27), TUCTF 2018 (13), OtterCTF 2018 (6), xiomara 2019 (8), BsidesSF 2019 (5), Securinets prequal 2019 (7), INShAck-2019 (3), and ISITDTU-2019 (6).