Fortra VM Description

Fortra VM is a vulnerability management solution that scans, assesses, and prioritizes system vulnerabilities. The platform combines technology from Digital Defense's Frontline VM and Beyond Security's beSECURE. The solution identifies vulnerabilities that can be exploited and evaluates which ones are exploitable in real-world scenarios. It uses threat ranking based on security modeling that identifies exploitation vectors used in actual attacks. The platform includes an active risk scoring system that considers vulnerability severity, threat rank, asset exposure, and asset criticality. Network Map provides visual representation of network security posture and allows users to create scan groups and generate reports based on filtered data. Peer Insight enables organizations to compare their security metrics with other companies in the same industry and size category. Security GPA provides a rating system that tracks remediation efforts and measures security improvements. The platform offers reporting capabilities for measuring remediation efforts, tracking security trends, and meeting compliance requirements. Connect API allows integration of vulnerability data into existing workflow platforms. Fortra VM is delivered as a SaaS subscription with options for different organizational scales and includes access to security analyst support.