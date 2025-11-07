Fortra VM Logo

Fortra VM

Risk-based vulnerability management platform for scanning and prioritization

Vulnerability Management
Commercial
Visit website
0

Fortra VM Description

Fortra VM is a vulnerability management solution that scans, assesses, and prioritizes system vulnerabilities. The platform combines technology from Digital Defense's Frontline VM and Beyond Security's beSECURE. The solution identifies vulnerabilities that can be exploited and evaluates which ones are exploitable in real-world scenarios. It uses threat ranking based on security modeling that identifies exploitation vectors used in actual attacks. The platform includes an active risk scoring system that considers vulnerability severity, threat rank, asset exposure, and asset criticality. Network Map provides visual representation of network security posture and allows users to create scan groups and generate reports based on filtered data. Peer Insight enables organizations to compare their security metrics with other companies in the same industry and size category. Security GPA provides a rating system that tracks remediation efforts and measures security improvements. The platform offers reporting capabilities for measuring remediation efforts, tracking security trends, and meeting compliance requirements. Connect API allows integration of vulnerability data into existing workflow platforms. Fortra VM is delivered as a SaaS subscription with options for different organizational scales and includes access to security analyst support.

FEATURED

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Services Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO Services

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
494
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
455
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
166
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
101
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

11
TestSavantAI Logo
TestSavantAI

Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.

6
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

5
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork

Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.

5
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo
Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

5
View Popular Tools →