XYGATE Aegis Scan for HPE Nonstop

Automated vulnerability scanning for HPE NonStop systems with CVE mapping

Vulnerability Management
Commercial
XYGATE Aegis Scan is a vulnerability scanning solution designed specifically for HPE NonStop environments. The product runs natively within the HPE NonStop operating system using a lightweight agent that operates without impacting system performance. The tool performs automated vulnerability scanning on both scheduled and on-demand basis to identify security risks in HPE NonStop software and systems. It maps discovered vulnerabilities to Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) and provides risk scoring to help prioritize remediation efforts. Aegis Scan generates reports in multiple formats including XML, CSV, and JSON for integration with existing security workflows. The reporting includes clear remediation guidance and supports compliance requirements for frameworks such as PCI DSS, NIST, and ISO 27001. The solution is built to work with HPE NonStop system architecture and leverages HPE-provided vulnerability data to maintain alignment with current threat information. It supports scanning across complex, distributed NonStop environments and can feed vulnerability data into Security Operations Center (SOC) dashboards and vulnerability management platforms. The product provides continuous visibility into the security posture of HPE NonStop systems without requiring manual intervention or causing disruption to critical workloads.

