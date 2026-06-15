Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) instruments an application from the inside so it can see what it is actually doing at execution time and block attacks as they hit, not just at the perimeter. Instead of guessing about traffic the way a WAF does, RASP sits in the runtime and watches the real call path: the SQL query being built, the file being opened, the deserialization happening right now. That context lets it stop exploitation of a vulnerability even when the underlying flaw was never patched, which is why security teams reach for it to cover the gap between knowing about a CVE and shipping a fix. It is most useful to AppSec and product security teams running their own code in production who want a last line of defense that travels with the app.

The most comprehensive Runtime Application Self-Protection directory . Filter by use case, pricing, or specialization, and compare tools side by side to find the right fit. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.

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We cover 35 Runtime Application Self-Protection tools , 7 free and 28 commercial.

Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026 . Is something off? Reach out.