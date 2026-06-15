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Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) instruments an application from the inside so it can see what it is actually doing at execution time and block attacks as they hit, not just at the perimeter. Instead of guessing about traffic the way a WAF does, RASP sits in the runtime and watches the real call path: the SQL query being built, the file being opened, the deserialization happening right now. That context lets it stop exploitation of a vulnerability even when the underlying flaw was never patched, which is why security teams reach for it to cover the gap between knowing about a CVE and shipping a fix. It is most useful to AppSec and product security teams running their own code in production who want a last line of defense that travels with the app.
We cover 35 Runtime Application Self-Protection tools, 7 free and 28 commercial.
Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026. Is something off? Reach out.
App hardening platform with RASP, obfuscation, and threat monitoring.
Runtime protection for apps and APIs detecting and blocking exploits and attacks
Mobile RASP solution offering in-app threat detection and automated protection.
Real-time web service protection using AI-MTD (Moving Target Defense) tech.
Runtime app security platform for ADR, data flow tracking, and threat modeling.
Python3 code protection against reverse engineering via opcode obfuscation.
Runtime RASP platform securing Android & iOS apps with no-code deployment.
Client-side platform securing browser scripts, detecting fraud & ensuring PCI compliance.
Client-side JS obfuscation and third-party script protection platform with compliance.
Client-side platform for controlling third-party script behavior and preventing data
Mobile app shielding and in-app protection for mobile applications
Developer-first security SDK for bot detection, rate limiting, and attack protection
AI-driven mobile app hardening with cryptographic individualization
RASP solution securing mobile apps and APIs across Android, iOS, and HarmonyOS at runtime.
Real-time web application firewall with runtime protection for PHP apps
C# obfuscation & encryption tool for .NET, MAUI, and Xamarin apps
JavaScript obfuscation tool for protecting code from reverse engineering
Client-side security platform protecting against JavaScript-based threats
Client-side security for websites against 3rd party vendor attacks
Mobile app security solution protecting against reverse engineering & attacks
Runtime monitoring and automated mitigation for execution anomalies
Runtime protection preventing supply-chain attacks & exploits via library-level policies
Runtime vulnerability prioritization using code execution and attack path analysis
Runtime application security library blocking zero-days & OWASP Top 10 attacks
Common questions about Runtime Application Self-Protection tools, selection guides, pricing, and comparisons.
RASP is a security control that runs inside a live application, instrumenting its execution so it can detect and block attacks in real time. Because it sees the actual runtime context, like the query being executed or the object being deserialized, it can stop exploitation of a vulnerability even when the underlying flaw has not been patched yet.
A WAF inspects HTTP traffic at the perimeter and decides based on patterns in requests, with no view into what the application does with that input. RASP lives inside the app and watches the real execution path, so it has far better context and fewer false positives on injection-style attacks. Many teams run both: the WAF filters bulk traffic, RASP catches what slips through.
Start with language and runtime coverage, since support for JVM and .NET is mature but Node, Python, Go, and serverless are uneven. Then test performance overhead under your own load, decide whether you need inline blocking or monitor-only, and check how alerts feed your SOC tooling. The right pick depends heavily on the stack you are actually protecting.
No. RASP buys time by blocking exploitation of flaws you have not patched, which is genuinely useful during the window between disclosure and a fix. But it is mitigation, not remediation. Treat it as a runtime safety net alongside SAST, SCA, and a real patching process, not as a reason to leave known vulnerabilities in your code.
A few open-source and free-tier instrumentation projects exist, and some application security platforms bundle lightweight runtime protection into broader free offerings. For production blocking at scale, with multi-language agents, low-overhead tuning, and SOC integration, the serious options are commercial. The tools in this category range from open building blocks to full enterprise platforms.