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Non-Human Identity tools for Authorization: the Non-Human Identity options most relevant when Authorization is the priority, compared side by side so you can shortlist faster. Filter by pricing or specialization. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.
We cover 6 cybersecurity tools
AI agent identity lifecycle mgmt with biometric human sponsorship.
Unified identity infrastructure for AI agents with federated identity & access
Enterprise security platform for AI agents from Permit
Platform for managing and securing Non-Human Identities (NHIs)
Federated identity platform for authenticating machine workloads w/o secrets
IAM solution for AI agents and agentic AI authentication and authorization