Venn Blue Border Description

Venn Blue Border is an endpoint security solution designed to secure company data and applications on unmanaged and BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) computers used by remote employees and contractors. The product creates a company-controlled Secure Enclave on users' personal PC or Mac devices where work applications run locally with native performance. Blue Border isolates and protects business data through encryption and access management while maintaining separation from personal files and activities. Work applications run within the Enclave, visually indicated by a blue border around the application windows. The solution does not require virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), device virtualization, or full device management. The platform provides data loss prevention policy enforcement, compliance controls for regulatory standards including HIPAA, PCI, SOC, SEC, and FINRA, and standardized device compliance checks. It includes Venn Disk for secure data storage and enables accelerated onboarding and offboarding of remote workers. The solution addresses security and compliance risks associated with unmanaged devices while preserving user privacy outside the secure workspace. It eliminates the need for organizations to provision, ship, and manage company-owned devices or maintain VDI infrastructure. Users work with their preferred installed applications locally on their own machines while IT maintains control over data access and security policies.