Accops HyMobile
Accops HyMobile
Accops HyMobile Description
Accops HyMobile is a Mobile Device Management solution that enables organizations to manage and secure endpoints across Android, Windows, iOS, macOS, and digital signages. The platform provides centralized management of devices, applications, content, and emails through a dashboard interface. The solution supports multiple enrollment methods including email, Office 365, Android Enterprise Zero-touch, Apple DEP, URL, QR code, IMEI, and serial number-based enrollment. It includes ROM enrollment capabilities for silent removal of unwanted applications. HyMobile implements Data Loss Prevention policies to restrict sensitive data access to authorized users. The platform enables IT administrators to configure password policies, track compliance violations, and monitor security breaches. Security features include device encryption, remote lock and wipe capabilities, and granular access controls. The solution provides real-time location tracking of remote devices with geofence-based alerts that notify administrators when users enter or exit specified geographical regions. DeepDive analytics monitor device health, data usage, and battery consumption. HyMobile includes mobile application management that distributes enterprise applications through respective enterprise stores and publishes applications from App Store and Google Play Store. Mobile content management distributes and manages enterprise files on mobile devices through the FileDock app. Additional capabilities include remote cast and control for viewing and controlling remote device screens, voice call support for troubleshooting, role-based access control for network resources, and browser management with website whitelisting and remote cache clearing. The platform supports VoIP calling and integrates with NuovoTeam for secure communication.
Accops HyMobile FAQ
Common questions about Accops HyMobile including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Accops HyMobile is MDM solution for managing and securing mobile devices and endpoints developed by Accops. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, BYOD, Compliance.
