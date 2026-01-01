G DATA Mobile Security iOS Description

G DATA Mobile Security iOS is a mobile security application designed for iPhone and iPad devices running iOS 17.0 or higher. The application provides protection against phishing attacks through an integrated browser that blocks malicious websites before they open. The product includes device localization capabilities through the G DATA Mobile Security Center online platform, allowing users to track the location of their iOS devices. Users can trigger a loud alert tone on their device remotely, even when set to silent mode, to help locate misplaced devices. The application features a security analysis function that checks iOS devices for potential security vulnerabilities, including detection of jailbreak modifications and other security risks. This is particularly useful for secondhand devices or when suspicious activity is detected. A QR code scanner is included that verifies the safety of QR codes before accessing their content, checking for viruses, malicious downloads, or phishing sites. The Mobile Security Center provides centralized management for multiple iOS devices through an online platform. The product offers 24/7 customer support and adheres to German privacy regulations for location data protection. G DATA is the company behind this mobile security solution.