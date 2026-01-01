Avira Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS
Mobile security app for iOS with VPN, web protection, and privacy features
Avira Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS
Mobile security app for iOS with VPN, web protection, and privacy features
Avira Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS Description
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS is a mobile security application designed for iPhone devices running iOS 11 and later. The application provides multiple security and privacy features for iOS users. The free version includes a VPN service with 100 MB daily traffic limit to encrypt data connections on public WiFi networks and enable anonymous browsing. The app includes a call blocker that allows users to create blacklists of unwanted contacts. A privacy manager feature prevents Siri from recording conversations by allowing users to download and install a configuration profile. Anti-theft tools enable users to locate lost devices through an online dashboard, display device location on a map, and trigger a loud alarm remotely. The app includes a contacts backup feature that sends contact information to email, Dropbox, or Google Drive. An iOS updater feature helps users keep their operating system current. A photo cleaner tool identifies and removes duplicate photos to optimize device storage. The premium version, Mobile Security Pro, adds web protection for Safari that checks websites for phishing and malicious content before users enter sensitive information. Identity protection features include breach monitoring that alerts users in real-time if their email address appears in data leaks. The premium version provides unlimited VPN data usage. The application does not function as traditional antivirus software, as iOS sandboxing prevents apps from scanning other applications or system data for malware. Instead, it focuses on privacy protection, secure connectivity, and device management features.
Avira Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS FAQ
Common questions about Avira Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Avira Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS is Mobile security app for iOS with VPN, web protection, and privacy features developed by Avira. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Backup, Breach, Device Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership