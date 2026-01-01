Avira Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS Logo

Avira Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS

Mobile security app for iOS with VPN, web protection, and privacy features

Endpoint Security
Free
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Avira Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS Description

Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS is a mobile security application designed for iPhone devices running iOS 11 and later. The application provides multiple security and privacy features for iOS users. The free version includes a VPN service with 100 MB daily traffic limit to encrypt data connections on public WiFi networks and enable anonymous browsing. The app includes a call blocker that allows users to create blacklists of unwanted contacts. A privacy manager feature prevents Siri from recording conversations by allowing users to download and install a configuration profile. Anti-theft tools enable users to locate lost devices through an online dashboard, display device location on a map, and trigger a loud alarm remotely. The app includes a contacts backup feature that sends contact information to email, Dropbox, or Google Drive. An iOS updater feature helps users keep their operating system current. A photo cleaner tool identifies and removes duplicate photos to optimize device storage. The premium version, Mobile Security Pro, adds web protection for Safari that checks websites for phishing and malicious content before users enter sensitive information. Identity protection features include breach monitoring that alerts users in real-time if their email address appears in data leaks. The premium version provides unlimited VPN data usage. The application does not function as traditional antivirus software, as iOS sandboxing prevents apps from scanning other applications or system data for malware. Instead, it focuses on privacy protection, secure connectivity, and device management features.

Avira Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS FAQ

Common questions about Avira Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Avira Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS is Mobile security app for iOS with VPN, web protection, and privacy features developed by Avira. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Backup, Breach, Device Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →